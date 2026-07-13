Anaya Bangar Proves That Trans Women Can Be Athletes Too In New Intense Workout Session, Says, 'We Also Deserve To Love A Sport' |

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, is continuing to inspire her followers with her fitness journey. After recently revealing that she had resumed training three months after undergoing successful vaginoplasty surgery, Anaya has now shared an intense workout video, sending out a powerful message about resilience, identity and the right to pursue sport.

The video captures Anaya pushing herself through a demanding training session at the gym. From leg circles and lower-body strengthening exercises to planks, cardio drills and treadmill running, she appears focused on steadily rebuilding her endurance and strength.

One of the standout moments in the clip shows her running while wearing a breathing or altitude training mask, a piece of equipment commonly used by athletes to increase respiratory resistance and improve lung efficiency during high-intensity workouts. Such masks are designed to challenge the breathing muscles, enhance cardio conditioning and, in some settings, also help reduce the spread of airborne illnesses.

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Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message that resonated with many on social media. Anaya wrote, "Trans women can be athletes too. And we deserve to fall in love with sport just like everyone else." Her words quickly drew praise from supporters who applauded her determination and courage.

Despite facing criticism and online trolling throughout her transition, Anaya has consistently chosen to focus on self-growth and fitness. Earlier, she had shared another video documenting her gradual return to exercise, explaining that she was carefully rebuilding her strength after completing her recovery. That clip showed her taking a measured approach with lighter workouts before progressing to more demanding sessions.