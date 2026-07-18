Ananya Panday Wears 100 Carats Of Diamonds In Ivory Lehenga With Floor-Sweeping Veil At Gaurav Gupta's Bridal Fashion Show In Mumbai

Ananya Panday for Gaurav Gupta's bridal fashion show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Bridal fashion is no longer confined to heavy reds and traditional silhouettes, and Ananya Panday just proved why. The Bollywood actress transformed into a contemporary couture bride as she took centre stage for Gaurav Gupta's latest bridal showcase in Mumbai. Closing the star-studded presentation, Ananya embodied the label's vision of modern romance, where sculptural design met timeless Indian bridal traditions in one dreamy runway moment.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

On July 17, Gaurav Gupta unveiled his newest couture collection, Light Song, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Known for blending futuristic craftsmanship with Indian artistry, the designer presented a bridal collection that celebrated elegance through fluid forms, intricate embellishment and dramatic styling. Walking as the showstopper, Ananya brought the collection's bridal fantasy to life in the White Camellia Bridal Lehenga, a couture masterpiece inspired by the delicate beauty of blooming camellias.

According to the designer, she wore a voluminous ivory skirt, which featured more than 2,600 individually hand-cut three-dimensional camellia petals, each meticulously layered to create a soft floral texture.

Every petal was hand-finished with over 12,000 pearls and 680 crystals, taking nearly 490 hours of craftsmanship to recreate the glistening effect of morning dew resting on fresh blossoms. The intricate surface shimmered beautifully under the runway lights, giving the bridal look an ethereal glow.

Ananya Panday and Gaurav Gupta | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Moving away from the conventional bridal choli, Ananya paired the lehenga with a sculpted sweetheart-neck bralette embellished with matching pearls and crystal embroidery, lending the ensemble a contemporary couture edge. Delicate pearl and crystal strands cascaded gracefully from the shoulder straps onto her upper arms, seamlessly blending jewellery into the garment itself.

If one detail truly took the bridal look to the next level, it was the spectacular dupatta. Styled as a sweeping veil, the embellished drape was pinned at the back of Ananya's head before extending into an elongated train that glided dramatically behind her as she walked the runway.

Ananya Panday walking the ramp in ivory lehenga | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Instead of layering heavy jewellery, Ananya accessorised with a breathtaking diamond-studded headpiece by Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, featuring over 100 carats of diamonds, which added regal elegance to the bridal look. A traditional nath and statement diamond rings further completed the bridal styling without overwhelming the intricately embroidered outfit.

Her beauty look echoed the same understated elegance. Glowing skin, softly defined eyes, softly flushed cheeks and nude-toned lips enhanced the modern bridal aesthetic. She wore her hair in loose, centre-parted waves that flowed effortlessly beneath the embellished veil, bringing softness to the sculptural silhouette.