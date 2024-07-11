Ananya Panday Vs Madhuri Dixit: Who Wore The Purple Lehenga Choli Better?

Instagram

In an era where modern and Western fashion is ruling the industry, Bollywood celebs are raising the standard for traditional fashion with their ethnic ensembles. As the world witnesses the one-of-a-kind wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, many Indian bigwigs have been spotted gracing the pre-wedding festivities in their extravagant and exquisite looks.

At bride-to-be Radhika's mehendi ceremony on July 10, Ananya Panday donned a stunning purple attire, which was surprisingly donned by Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit in the past. However, both of them added their personal touch to the look.

Check it out:

Ananya Panday's elegant look

Ananya Panday in a stunning ensemble for Anant and Radhika pre-wedding ceremony | Image credit: Varinder Chawla

Gen-Z actress Ananya Panday was decked up in a custom purple lehenga choli from the brand Raw Mango. Her ensemble featured a heavily golden embroidered lehenga and a deep V-neckline blouse with a golden border, styled with a matching polka-dot dupatta. Ditching the regular draping style, she opted for an over-the-shoulder and through-the-elbows style, which made her stunning attire stand out.

The 'Student of the Year 2' star completed her look with a gold statement necklace and dangling earrings. She opted for a middle-part sleek push-back hairdo with natural glam makeup.

Madhuri Dixit's desi glam

On the other hand, Bollywood queen Madhuri Dixit wore the same lehenga choli a few days ago, but in a different style. She went for a more classic look, wearing a full-sleeve purple blouse and draping the dupatta in a half-saree traditional style.

Oozing a regal charm, she paired the outfit with a statement green emerald necklace with matching rings and bangles. For her hair and makeup, she opted for minimal glam with a half-up and half-down hairstyle.

Both actresses showcased their ethnic styles in distinct ways, standing out with their sartorial choices. They have proven themselves as fashion icons for a reason, inspiring fashion enthusiasts among all generations.