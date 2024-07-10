Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony's Floral Jaal Dupatta Adorns Over 90 Genda Flowers And 1000 Tagar Kalis

On July 8, The Ambani's hosted a Haldi Ceremony ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding at their home, Antilia, in Mumbai.

For her Haldi Ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore two custom made outfits of designer Anamika Khanna. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her vibrant yellow embroidered lehenga set which was styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Radhika Merchant's Floral Dupatta

Radhika Merchant Paired her yellow lehenga with a beautiful floral dupatta which Anamika Khanna mentioned as 'Phoolon ki Chadar' on Instagram. The intricate floral dupatta that the to-be bride wore highlighted modern Indian Silhouette.

The dupatta featured over 1000 Tagar Kalis and 90 Genda Flowers and was created by Floral Art design studio. The jewellery that complimented her Haldi outfit was also made from fresh white Tagar Kalis including her earrings, maang tika, tops with tassel strings, double necklace and floral kaleeras. This look of Radhika Merchant perfectly complimented the floral theme of the event.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Srishti Kapur, founder, Floral Art, says, “Radhika’s [Merchant] ensemble featured a fresh floral tagar jaal dupatta adorned with over 90 genda flowers and thousands of individual Tagar kalis. The accompanying jewellery, crafted from fresh white Tagar Kalis, yellow button daisy and Thai rui flower, included earrings, tops adorned with tassel strings, a double necklace, haath phool, and floral Kaleeras, all designed to complement the floral theme perfectly.”

“Crafting Radhika’s Fresh Floral Tagar Jaal Dupatta was a labour of love and artistry. Each flower was meticulously arranged to create a seamless cascade of tagar kalis and genda blooms, embodying timeless elegance and natural beauty. It required an entire night and our entire team of artisans to bring Rhea and Radhika’s vision to life. It was undoubtedly the most challenging yet exhilarating 24 hours for us", Shrusti added.