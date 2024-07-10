Isha Ambani Wears Nita Ambani's Magnificent Emerald Necklace At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 10, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding is just around the corner, and there is no stopping for pre-wedding festivities for the couple. For one of the ceremonies, sister of the groom, Isha Ambani flaunted a Tamilian-inspired look
All images from Ambani_updates | Instagram
Isha donned an exquisite embroidered teal green lehenga with an ivory blouse from Anuradha Vakil. The ensemble was adorned in intricate golden detailing
Ditching her usual hairdo, she opted for a traditional Tamilian jadai hair look with golden thread, a massive gajra on the top and a tiny kunjalam
What stole the show was a dramatic golden necklace around her neck, adorned with massive emeralds. Aside from this masterpiece, she wore golden bangles, a kamarpatta, a statement ring, and dangling earrings
Interestingly, the exquisite neckpiece was first worn by Isha's mother, Nita Ambani
For her extravagant look, the businesswoman kept her makeup look minimal and natural, and finished it with a black bindi
The lovebirds Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai
