Ananya Panday Turns Monaco Into Her Runway In Sculptural Gaurav Gupta Couture And ₹1 Lakh Crystal Heels | Instagram @lofficielarabia | elle_arabia

Ananya Panday delivered yet another memorable fashion moment as she attended a luxury watchmaker event in Monaco. Against the picturesque waterfront backdrop, the actress looked every bit like a modern-day goddess in a custom creation from Gaurav Gupta's Spring 2026 couture collection, The Divine Androgyne.

For the glamorous evening, Ananya slipped into a shimmering bronze-gold gown that beautifully combined fluid draping with sculptural tailoring. The ensemble featured a corset-inspired bodice with visible structured panels that cinched her waist, while an asymmetrical neckline added an element of contemporary drama. The highlight of the look was the intricate metallic chain embellishment that cascaded over one shoulder and along the neckline, lending the outfit an armour-like, futuristic appeal.

The draped skirt flowed elegantly into a floor-grazing train and featured a thigh-high slit that added movement and a touch of old-Hollywood glamour. Seated by the sea and later posing against the grand architecture of Monaco, Ananya effortlessly carried the statement-making ensemble with poise.

Keeping the focus on the couture, the actress opted for understated styling. Her hair was neatly parted in the centre and pulled back into a sleek bun, accentuating her sharp features and the architectural details of the gown. She chose soft, luminous makeup with subtly defined eyes and nude lips, creating a polished and sophisticated finish.

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Adding luxury to the ensemble was an exquisite Piaget timepiece worn on her wrist, perfectly in sync with the evening's celebration of fine craftsmanship and elegance. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin's crystal-studded Follis Strass pumps, priced at approximately ₹1,05,056, whose shimmering finish complemented the metallic tones of the gown.

With avant-garde Indian couture, timeless accessories, and effortless elegance, Ananya Panday proved that she can seamlessly blend high fashion with red-carpet glamour on the global stage.