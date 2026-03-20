Ananya Panday Turns Heads In Chanel Tweed Look & Fresh Bangs At Amazon Prime Video Event In Mumbai |

Actor Ananya Panday made a striking appearance at Amazon Prime Video’s annual event in Mumbai, where the platform unveiled the first-look teaser of the much-awaited second season of her show, Call Me Bae.

Stepping out in signature luxury, Ananya embraced high-fashion sophistication in a chic ensemble from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia & makeup by Ridhima Sharma Khubchandani the actor, who also serves as Chanel’s Indian global ambassador, opted for a coordinated grey blazer set.

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Her outfit featured a cropped blazer crafted from mixed tweed, detailed with a notch lapel, structured shoulders, and an open-front silhouette. She paired it with a matching skirt featuring a low-rise waist and a daring thigh-high slit & ornate gold button detailing. Underneath, a black corseted blouse added a sharp, feminine contrast to the structured co-ord.

Ananya elevated the look with carefully chosen accessories, including a sleek silver choker, statement earrings, and rings, complemented by elegant ballerina-style pumps from Chanel. She further added a touch of Indian craftsmanship with jewellery from Tanishq.

However, it was her beauty update that truly caught attention. Debuting fresh, face-framing bangs, Ananya styled her hair in soft waves, lending a youthful and effortless charm to the polished ensemble.

Prime Video has officially announced the premiere of Season 2 of the series Call Me Bae, bringing with it an exciting new storyline and the addition of renowned actress Shruti Haasan to the cast. The show, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role, will continue to delve into the complexities of Bae’s life.