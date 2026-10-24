Ananya Panday Serves Glam In Gaurav Gupta Couture Sculpted Corset Gown For Delhi Event |

Ananya Panday made a striking fashion statement in a white Gaurav Gupta Couture gown as she attended an event in Delhi. Blending contemporary glamour with timeless elegance, the actor looked effortlessly chic in the sculptural ensemble, which featured intricate silver embellishments and a beautifully draped silhouette.

Celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia took to Instagram on October 23 to share a video of Ananya posing in the stunning outfit, giving fashion enthusiasts a closer look at her elegant appearance.

Ananya Panday’s White Couture Look

The highlight of Ananya’s ensemble was the structured corset-style bodice, adorned with shimmering silver detailing that added a touch of sparkle to the pristine white base. The intricate embellishments caught the light beautifully, lending the outfit a glamorous finish without taking away from its sophisticated appeal.

The gown featured halter-style straps that complemented the structured bodice and accentuated its contemporary design. Flowing from the fitted upper half, the beautifully draped white skirt added softness and movement to the silhouette, creating a striking balance between sharp structure and fluid elegance.

Minimal Accessories Complete The Look

Keeping the styling understated, Ananya allowed the elaborate gown to remain the centre of attention. Rather than opting for an overload of jewellery, she chose minimal accessories that complemented the outfit's refined aesthetic. Her statement watch added an unexpected touch of sophistication, bringing a subtle contrast to the gown's glamorous detailing.