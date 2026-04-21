Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Gen-Z Stars Show How To Dress This Summer With Breezy Dresses & Chic Minis

If summer had a dress code, Bollywood’s Gen-Z girls have clearly cracked it. From easy-breezy silhouettes to playful minis, stars like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and their crew are serving looks that are equal parts stylish and effortless. Think light fabrics, fresh colours, and silhouettes that move with you, basically everything your summer wardrobe needs right now.

Bollywood Gen-Z-inspired Summer dresses

Ananya Panday’s sequined mini

If you’ve got a summer party on your calendar, take notes from Ananya Panday. Her sequined mini dress, adorned with delicate floral embellishments, strikes the perfect balance between glam and playful. It’s the kind of outfit that shines (literally) for night events, birthdays, or cocktail scenes. Pair it with strappy heels, soft waves, and minimal jewellery; let the dress do the talking.

Khushi Kapoor’s butter yellow moment

Nothing says summer quite like butter yellow, and Khushi Kapoor is making a strong case for it. Her recent flowy dress with a deep V-neckline feels light and perfect for sun-soaked days. She's also been spotted in a strapless mini in the same hue, proving the shade is having a major moment. You can style it with dewy makeup, dainty jewellery, and open hair for perfect brunch dates or daytime outings.

Shanaya Kapoor’s green midi

A midi dress is a summer essential, and Shanaya Kapoor’s light green pick is a masterclass in easy dressing. With subtle lace detailing and a relaxed silhouette, it’s ideal for long days when you want to stay comfortable without compromising on style. Add flats or sneakers and a tote bag for a laid-back vibe.

Suhana Khan’s floral breeze

Florals and summer go hand in hand, and Suhana Khan’s blush pink dress with multicoloured prints is proof. The flowy silhouette adds movement, while the vibrant pattern keeps things playful and fresh. It's an effortless pick for a daytime event, garden parties or summer vacations. You can pair with minimal heels and glossy makeup for that effortless glow.

Rasha Thadani’s white dresses

You can never go wrong with white in summer. It's not only easy to style but also keeps you feeling comfortable. And if you are looking for inspiration, Rasha’s wardrobe is full of winning options, featuring everything from simple minis to fun balloon silhouettes. Clean, crisp, and versatile, you can wear it literally anywhere, whether it's brunch, beach days, or even casual evenings. Just add gold jewellery and tan accessories for a polished finish.