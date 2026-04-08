Tripti Dimri Just Dropped The Most Gorgeous Summer Look And It's All About Pink: Check Out

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 08, 2026

Tripti Dimri just served the ultimate summer fashion moment, proving that soft pink is having a major main-character season

The actress slipped into a dreamy blush pink gown that felt equal parts romantic and effortlessly chic

The ensemble featured a halter neckline, subtle gathered detailing on the bodice and fluid drape that beautifully framed her silhouette

Layered necklaces with pink-toned pendants, matching earrings and stack of statement hold bracelets rounded off her accessory game

She further paired the look with sleek, embellished heels that elevated the outfit without stealing the spotlight

Keeping her glam fresh, Tripti opted for dewy skin, soft eye makeup, rosy cheeks and nude lips

A side-parted voluminous wavy hairstyle cascading over one shoulder added softness and romance to her summer-ready look

Thanks For Reading!

Khushi Kapoor Flaunts 'Red Flag' Tank Top, Cherry Bikini At Summer Getaway With Her Besties
Find out More