Tripti Dimri Just Dropped The Most Gorgeous Summer Look And It's All About Pink: Check Out

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 08, 2026
Tripti Dimri just served the ultimate summer fashion moment, proving that soft pink is having a major main-character season
The actress slipped into a dreamy blush pink gown that felt equal parts romantic and effortlessly chic
The ensemble featured a halter neckline, subtle gathered detailing on the bodice and fluid drape that beautifully framed her silhouette
Layered necklaces with pink-toned pendants, matching earrings and stack of statement hold bracelets rounded off her accessory game
She further paired the look with sleek, embellished heels that elevated the outfit without stealing the spotlight
Keeping her glam fresh, Tripti opted for dewy skin, soft eye makeup, rosy cheeks and nude lips
A side-parted voluminous wavy hairstyle cascading over one shoulder added softness and romance to her summer-ready look
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