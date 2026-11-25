Ananya Panday reacts to Aarav Bhatia's latest look | Instagram

When it comes to making a statement with menswear, sometimes one standout jacket is all it takes. Aarav Bhatia, son of actor Akshay Kumar, recently served a dose of regal style in a series of pictures shared by menswear stylist Rahul Vijay. His look quickly caught the attention of several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, who had a rather enthusiastic reaction to the ensemble.



Rahul shared the pictures on Instagram from the 300 Years of Jaipur celebration, giving followers a closer look at Aarav's traditional-meets-contemporary outfit. Alongside the photographs, the stylist praised the design by Rohit Bal, writing, "Trust rohitbalofficial to come up with an Indian version of le smoking jacket!"



Check it out below:

Decoding Aarav Bhatia's royal look

Aarav wore a black velvet jacket that brought a luxurious touch to his ensemble. Designed with a structured fit, full sleeves and a raised bandhgala-style collar, the piece featured delicate gold embroidery tracing its front opening, neckline, cuffs and hem.



The highlight, however, was the elaborate peacock motif on the chest. Embroidered in shades of green, red and gold, the bird-inspired artwork stood out against the dark velvet, adding colour and intricate detailing to the otherwise black jacket.

Aarav Bhatia wears Rohit Bal | Instagram

He paired it with a crisp white shirt, leaving the collar open for a relaxed finish. Black tailored trousers completed the outfit, keeping the overall palette coordinated while allowing the embroidered jacket to remain the centre of attention.



Aarav kept his grooming equally polished. His dark hair was styled with volume and a slightly tousled finish, while a neatly trimmed moustache and light stubble added definition.

Ananya Panday and other celebrities react to his look | Instagram

Ananya Panday says she's 'obsessed'

The outfit also received plenty of love in the comments section. Ananya Panday was among the first celebrities to react, writing, "❤️ok obsessed ❤️" under Rahul's post.

Actor and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also showed her appreciation with a simple, "Lovely ❤️" Malaika Arora and Huma Qureshi were among the other celebrities who reacted to the pictures.

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