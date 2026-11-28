Ananya Panday at the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026 in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

A pantsuit may usually bring boardroom dressing to mind, but Ananya Panday just gave the tailored staple a rather glamorous makeover. The actor attended the ninth edition of the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026 on November 27 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. She was honoured with the H.E.R. Award (Women of the Year), alongside Indian Army officers Colonel Preeti Kanwar and Major Bhumika.

Ananya Panday gives pansuit a risque touch

For the occasion, she picked a brown plaid ensemble from Etro's Fall Winter 2026 collection, styled by Priyanka Kapadia. The actor's coordinated look featured an oversized blazer and matching tailored trousers, both covered in a classic check pattern. The blazer brought structure to the outfit with its notched lapels, padded shoulders and full-length sleeves. She left its front buttons undone, allowing the sheer layer underneath to peek through.

The trousers balanced the relaxed jacket with a more defined silhouette. Sitting high on the waist, they followed a fitted-and-flared cut before falling into floor-grazing hems. What made the otherwise formal-looking set stand out was the gold chain-link detailing running along the edges of both pieces.

Ananya Panday at the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026 in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ananya layered a dark sheer shirt beneath the blazer, adding a hint of allure to the structured ensemble. The collared design and front button closures kept the look polished, while tucking it into the trousers highlighted her embellished tan-brown belt and brought definition to the waist.

She completed the outfit with pointed black heels, layered diamond necklaces, delicate ear studs and cocktail rings. The jewellery added just the right amount of shine, complementing the gold detailing on her suit.

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For beauty, Ananya wore her hair loose in a centre-parted style, with soft blowout waves framing her face. Her makeup featured a mauve lip colour, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, feathered brows and fluttery lashes, finished with a dewy base.

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