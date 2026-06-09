Ananya Birla Visits Golden Temple In Amritsar Week After RCB's Second IPL Title Win; Stuns In Vibrant Pink Kurta |

Indian entrepreneur, singer and philanthropist Ananya Birla recently took a spiritual pause from her busy schedule as she visited the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sharing glimpses from the holy shrine on social media, Ananya was seen offering prayers and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere of one of India's most sacred landmarks.

The visit comes just days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history by clinching their second IPL title. Throughout the season, Ananya emerged as one of the most recognizable faces associated with the franchise's leadership group. Although she is often mistakenly referred to as the owner of RCB, Ananya has played a visible role in representing the team and garnered immense popularity among the franchise's passionate fanbase during their championship-winning campaign.

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For her visit to the Golden Temple, Ananya embraced a simple yet striking traditional look that perfectly reflected the spirit of the occasion. She opted for a vibrant pink kurta adorned with delicate white polka-dot motifs, creating an effortlessly elegant ethnic appearance. The outfit was paired with intricately embroidered beige-gold trousers that added a touch of festive charm while maintaining the understated nature of the ensemble.

Adding further grace to the look was a matching pink dupatta featuring subtle golden detailing along the borders. In keeping with Sikh religious customs, Ananya covered her head with a saffron cloth while offering prayers at the shrine. Her minimal makeup, soft waves and natural glow enhanced the simplicity of the outfit.

The photographs captured Ananya against the breathtaking backdrop of the illuminated Golden Temple, whose golden façade reflected beautifully across the sacred sarovar. After weeks of cricket celebrations, public appearances and the excitement surrounding RCB's title-winning season, Ananya's visit offered a refreshing glimpse into a quieter side of her life.