'RCB Queen' Ananya Birla's Edgy Leather Look Screams Luxury, Power & Glamour

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 23, 2026
Ananya Birla recently turned up the heat with a striking boss-lady photoshoot for a magazine, serving power, elegance and high-fashion drama in every frame.
The entrepreneur-fashionista opted for an edgy all-black ensemble that perfectly blended corporate chic with contemporary glam.
Her structured black leather jacket instantly became the highlight of the look, adding a fierce and commanding vibe to the outfit.
Underneath the jacket, Ananya layered a delicate lace bodice top that brought a touch of sensuality and feminine elegance to the powerful silhouette.
She paired the look with uniquely tailored black pants featuring a fluid, statement-making structure that elevated the editorial aesthetic.
Ananya Birla continue to rose in the diverse industries from fashion to sports and business.
She recently made global headlines for her stunning appearances at the MET GALA 2026, where she grabbed eyeballs and broke records.