Ananya Birla's Ode To Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Red Body Con Dress & Dramatic Feathered Stole

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 14, 2026
Ananya Birla just dropped her pictures of glamorous appearance at the Met Gala after-party after stunning fashion watchers with her striking red carpet presence earlier in the evening.
For the after-party, Ananya slipped into a dramatic deep red ensemble that perfectly matched the bold, high-fashion energy of the iconic Met Gala night.
Her outfit featured a halter-style silhouette with a sleek, body-hugging fit. The standout element of the ensemble was the oversized feathered stole layered around her shoulders.
Ananya styled her hair in soft, voluminous waves that framed her face beautifully and added effortless glamour to the bold ensemble.
In her social media post, Ananya wrote, "you know what the red is for (with winking emoji) referring to RCB's jersey colour.
Her makeup featured glowing skin, sculpted brows, subtle smoky eyes, and glossy nude lips that perfectly balanced the dramatic fashion moment.