Ananya Birla Calls Herself 'Misfit All Her Life'; Flaunts Luxe Gucci Necklace In Newly Dropped Pictures

Entrepreneur and new sensation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ananya Birla is currently enjoying a wave of attention ever since the Birla group stepped in as the franchise’s new owner. With her growing involvement in the team’s leadership, Ananya has been making headlines, not just for business, but also for her strong and authentic social media presence.

In her latest Instagram post, the 31-year-old shared a mix of candid moments from her daily life and a recent outing. However, it was her caption that truly resonated with followers.

She captioned the post, “Felt like a misfit all my life until I realised that’s just another way to spell Ms. Fit, then I found all of you and now we are a united bunch of Ms. And Mr. Fits.” The line quickly caught attention online, with many praising her for embracing individuality and turning self-doubt into empowerment.

Alongside her heartfelt message, Ananya also made a subtle yet striking style statement. In one of the selfies, she was seen wearing a luxurious necklace from Gucci.

The piece, identified as the Half Horsebit necklace from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, features the iconic half Horsebit motif, a signature design element of Gucci. Crafted in yellow gold-toned brass, the necklace adds a bold yet refined touch to her overall look. While the official price remains on request, the accessory is estimated to be valued at around ₹1.5 lakh in the market.

Despite her increasing visibility, Ananya Birla continues to stand out for her unfiltered and honest approach on social media. Her latest post is yet another reminder that beyond luxury and leadership roles, it’s authenticity that truly connects with audiences.