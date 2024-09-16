 Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat Timings, Significance, And All You Need To Know
Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat Timings, Significance, And All You Need To Know

During the Shukla Paksha, Anant Chaturdashi coincides with Chaturdashi. Honouring Lord Vishnu, it also signifies the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with the spectacular Ganesh Visarjan celebration. Know all the dates, shubh muhurat, and rituals below

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

Anant Chaturdashi is an event that pays tribute to Lord Vishnu and is observed by followers of both Hinduism and Jainism. It occurs on the 14th day of the increasing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada and signals the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. On this day, followers carry out ceremonies and offer prayers, such as submerging Ganesh statues in water, representing the god's journey back to his divine abode. Observers frequently engage in fasting and perform unique prayers in hopes of receiving blessings from Lord Vishnu for wealth and good health.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024 Date and Timings

On Tuesday, September 17, this year's significant Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Anant Chaturdashi puja muhurat: 06:12 AM to 11:44 AM, lasting 5 hours and 32 minutes.

Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 3:10 PM on September 16, 2024.

Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.

History Of Anant Chaturdashi

In ancient mythology, Lord Krishna guided the Pandavas and Draupadi to observe the Anant Vrat fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu during their exile to overcome challenges and regain their kingdom. Fasting is thought to be able to make desires come true and provide eternal benefits in this world and the afterlife. To obtain the highest spiritual and material advantages, it is tradition to follow the Anant Vrat for a period of 14 years without interruption.

Importance Of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi is significant for spiritual and material desires. Those who fast and pray to Lord Vishnu on this day, as per religious texts, are believed to gain everlasting merit. Anant Chaturdashi is seen as a very favourable day for students because it is thought to bring great wisdom and success to those who begin their studies on this day. It is considered a favourable time for individuals looking to achieve financial success to draw in money and prosperity.

article-image

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Rituals

Followers of Lord Vishnu commemorate this day with sincere dedication and abstaining from food. The fast continues all day, with a major ritual involving securing the Anant Sutra, a holy thread, onto the arm for divine protection and blessings.

