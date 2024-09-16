Ganesh Visarjan 2024: 5 Important Things To Remember During Visarjan

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 16, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is long awaited but passes by quickly. Ganpati Visarjan processions begin tomorrow, i.e, on September 17 2024
You need to remember a few things before visarjan so that you bid a good farewell to lord ganesha
Before you move lord Ganesha's idol from your home, perform the final aarti inside the house and peform it with all your devotion.
Chant 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya Pudhya Varshi Lavkar Ya' and move the idol for visarjab. Make sure that the person moving Bappa's idol is not wearing any footware. Pick Ganpati's idol barefoot and
Before the Ganesh Idol is taken out of your house, make sure you remove any accesories you adorned the idol with. Keeping those accesories will bring you peace and prosperity
Perform Ganesh pooja again, before immersing the idol in the water body. This aarti is the final goodbye to lord Ganesha
Dip the Idol 3 times, partly, before you completely immerse it. This is done to to signify the birth cycle of Lord Ganesha. Immerse the idol with all your love and devotion and do not throw it