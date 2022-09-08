Anant Chaturdashi 2022: All you need to know about this year's Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 |

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10 day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It started on 31st August and is all set to come to an end on September 9 this year.

Ganesh devotees bids heartfelt farewell to Bappa with that song in their mind, "Tujhko phir se jalwa dikhana hi hoga, agle janam aana hai, aana hi hoga."

As per the rituals, a string is tied to the wrist of the devotees with 14 knots, typically coloured with kumkum. This string is known as Anant.

On this day, devotees perform aarti by lighting a diya and incense sticks. They offer flowers, modak, haldi-kumkum, roli, paan, etc. to the Ganesh idol and then carry it for visarjan.

These days visarjan is done in an eco-friendly way either by immersing the Ganesh idol in a water vessel at home or in artificial ponds.

According to the Hindu customs certain time is considered to be good to perform the rituals. It is called Shubh Muhurat.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for worshipping Lord Ganesha is from 6:03 am to 6:07 pm. Ravi Yog is from 6:03 am to 11:35 am, while the Sukarma Yog is from morning to 6:12 pm.

Many devotees believe that the best time to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha is before sunset.

Devotees also believe that as Lord Ganesha leaves, he takes away all the pain, problems and negativity with him and showers blessings upon his devotees.

While Ganeshotsav is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm, the day of Ganesh Visarjan is usually a sad day for the devotees, since they bid adieu to their beloved Bappa.

Although the Lord is sent home with a huge procession to the accompaniment of drum beats, devotional songs and dance before the final immersion in the local water bodies.