Anant Ambani Secretly Wishes His Future Children Would Learn Tennis From His Childhood Coach

A heartwarming moment involving Anant Ambani and his childhood tennis coach is winning hearts on social media. Tennis coach Mayur Manek recently shared a photograph with the businessman, offering a glimpse into a bond that has stood the test of time.

In the picture, Anant Ambani is seen smiling warmly alongside Mayur Manek, who is holding a young child in his arms. Dressed in his signature navy-blue T-shirt featuring an embroidered dragon motif, Anant appeared delighted during the reunion.

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What truly touched the internet, however, was the emotional note shared by Mayur alongside the photograph. Recalling his years coaching Anant as a young boy, he wrote, "I may not have made money but this respect is PRICELESS. I used to Coach Anant Ambani when he was a kid around 23 years back, when he was just a Baby."

He further added, "Today I met him at Jio Plaza and went up to him. He immediately recognised me and said 'Hi Mayur Sir, how are you? Someday I will even send my children to learn Tennis from you'."

The coach further reflected on the memorable interaction, adding, "23 years plus and a person who meets hundreds of people regularly still remembers your name. It's been worth the journey."

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many praising Anant for remembering his childhood coach even after more than two decades. For Mayur, the encounter was about far more than professional success—it was a reminder of the lasting impact teachers and mentors leave on their students.