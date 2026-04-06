Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Land In Private Chopper, Seek Blessing At Krishna Kali Mandir - WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Krishna Kali Mandir | Instagram (Yogesh Shah)

Power duo Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to balance their high-profile lifestyle with heartfelt moments of tradition. The couple visited the Krishna Kali Mandir in Neral on Sunday, and their arrival instantly grabbed eyeballs online. Flying in via a private chopper, they kept the vibe simple and warm by greeting devotees, interacting with locals, and sharing sweets that are now going viral.

Take a look:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s effortless looks

For the temple visit, Radhika skipped heavy glamour and embraced a vibrant yet easygoing look. She donned a bright pink and yellow suit, featuring a relaxed, flowy silhouette. Adding a soft contrast to the bold hues, she draped a sheer light blue dupatta, which brought a breezy elegance to the ensemble.

Her styling stayed minimal yet refined, with delicate diamond earrings adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look. Her hair was left open in soft, natural waves, enhancing the overall effortless vibe.

Standing beside her, Anant Ambani opted for a timeless traditional outfit. He was seen in a navy blue bandhgala kurta paired with an embroidered nehru jacket and matching pyjamas. Together, the couple struck the perfect balance between festive and fuss-free dressing.