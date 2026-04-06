Nita Ambani Rewears Daughter Isha's Sequined Saree With ₹4.50 Crore Diamond Watch, ₹93 Lakh Ultra-Rare Pearl Bag By Chanel

Nita Ambani re-wears daughter Isha Ambani's Akashtara saree | Instagram

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani once again proved why her style is in a league of its own. At the star-studded Chetak Screen Awards 2026 last night in Mumbai, she turned heads not just with her look but also with the story behind it. Rewearing a saree previously seen on her daughter Isha Ambani, she brought heirloom fashion back into focus with some rare accessories that were hard to miss.

Take a look:

Nita Ambani revives daughter Isha's saree

For the glamorous gala, Nita slipped into the iconic Akashtara saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection, earlier worn by Isha back in 2020 for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in Mumbai. The champagne-gold sequined number shimmered with intricate hand-embroidered sequins and tonal detailing, creating a fluid, almost molten-metal effect as it caught the light.

The classic six-yard was paired with a gold satin blouse featuring a sleeveless pattern, structured silhouette and collared V-neckline, balancing tradition with modern tailoring.

High jewellery meets high fashion

While the saree was already a showstopper, it was her accessories that truly grabbed eyeballs. On her wrist sat the stunning Patek Philippe Nautilus Diamond Ribbon, a dazzling timepiece encrusted with over 2,500 diamonds, reportedly worth ₹4.50 crore.

Adding another layer of luxury, she carried the ultra-rare Chanel Pearl Ring Minaudière Bag, valued at around ₹93 lakh. Designed to resemble an oversized pearl, the sculptural clutch with its gold-toned handle instantly became one of the most talked-about elements of her look.

She further complemented the jewellery game with dangling earrings, a stack of diamond bracelets and a massive ring. A dewy makeup with a glowing base, rosy cheeks, muted eyes and nude lips, styled with voluminous waves, rounded off her red carpet moment.