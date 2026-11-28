Anant Ambani completes a 12-kilometre parikrama in Mathura | Image Courtesy: ANI

A spiritual journey in Mathura turned into an emotional experience for Anant Ambani, who visited Govardhan to seek blessings and fulfil a long-held wish. Mukesh Ambani's younger son offered prayers at prominent temples, participated in traditional rituals and completed the 12-kilometre Govardhan Parikrama. Reflecting on the visit, Anant credited his grandparents for bringing him there and said the experience had left him deeply moved.

Inside Anant Ambani's Mathura visit

Anant began his visit on November 27, 2026, at the Mukharvind Temple in Jatipura, where he witnessed the adornment of Giriraj Ji and performed the ritualistic worship under the guidance of the temple's sevayat, Goswami Vishal Baba. The temple offered 56 dishes weighing a total of 280 kilograms to the deity. Goswami Vishal Baba also performed the Lord's bedtime aarti, while Vedic chants and religious rituals marked the prayers. Anant sought blessings for his family's happiness and prosperity.

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He then visited the Madan Mohan Temple, following the tradition of the Pushti Marg Vaishnav sect, and offered prayers to the deity. After the temple visits, he set out on the seven-kosi circumambulation of Giriraj Ji, covering approximately 12 kilometres in around three hours and 30 minutes, as reported by Navbharat.

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Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Anant was welcomed by locals and devotees as he made his way through Govardhan. He was also seen dancing to bhajans during the visit. Around 200 bodyguards were deployed for his security.

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After completing the parikrama, Anant spoke about the personal significance of the pilgrimage and his connection to his grandparents, including his grandmother Kokilaben Ambani. “I am here today because of my grandparents. The experience I had here cannot be expressed in words. I am filled with emotion after coming here,” he said to the media.

Anant arrived in Mathura for a two-day religious visit. Following his Govardhan pilgrimage, he is scheduled to visit Banke Bihari Temple.

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