Anant Ambani Birthday: Special 'Ann Seva' At Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe For Children, Wage Workers & Delivery Partners | instagram @anantyuvaprathishtan

Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10, a series of heartfelt initiatives has been rolled out across Mumbai, focusing on compassion and community service. Among them, a special food distribution drive titled “Ann Seva – In Gratitude” has been organised by the Anant Seva Foundation, reflecting the spirit of giving back.

The initiative is being hosted at The Rameshwaram Cafe on April 8 and 9, between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The drive is aimed at serving warm meals to those who need it the most, from children, daily wage workers, labourers, delivery partners, drivers, support staff and even passersby.

With a simple yet powerful message, the organisers have ensured that anyone who walks in with hunger is “welcome, always.” This effort is part of a broader “Week of Honour” campaign marking Anant Ambani’s birthday. Multiple charitable activities, including ration distribution in Bandra, support initiatives in Khar Danda, and meal services in Santacruz, have been carried out in collaboration with partner organisations.

Previously, the city also witnessed the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated with his image and the “I Love Mumbai Foundation,” creating a buzz across social media.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lightens Up For Anant Ambani's 31st Birthday | Instagram @manish_thakur_official_2508

The Ann Seva drive stands out for its inclusivity and accessibility, offering not just food but also a sense of dignity and care. In a fast-paced city like Mumbai, such gestures serve as a reminder of the importance of community and kindness.