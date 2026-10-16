Aloe Vera In Ayurveda: Nature’s Budget-Friendly Solution For Health And Beauty Care

We believe staying healthy requires money but you need the right ingredients. Ayurveda uses organic herbs, plants, and spices that offer holistic solutions and are affordable. One such herb is aloe vera, or ghritkumari. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about aloe vera and its usage. Also learn about Patanjali aloe vera products.

The Ayurvedic Importance of Aloe Vera or Ghritkumari

Aloe vera, or ghritkumari, is a vital invigorating herb in Ayurveda. It has soothing and cooling properties that calm the skin and treat burns, acne, and UV damage. It boosts moisture, refreshes the skin, provides glow, and repairs skin cells.

Consume aloe vera to address digestive issues like body heat, inflamed stomach lining, acidity, indigestion, and constipation. It improves digestion and immunity, promotes nutrient absorption, and helps with menstrual troubles. A

charya Balkrishnaji suggests, “The method for extracting the pulp from ghritkumari is extremely simple. First, trim the edges of the leaf; once the sides are cut away, you can easily slice through the middle with a knife — the flesh is very soft and tender — and scoop it out. If you have even 10 or 20 plants at home, you can break off a small piece to use daily without the rest of the leaf going to waste.”

Now learn the various ways to use aloe vera or ghritkumari for its benefits, along with the right Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Usage of Aloe Vera or Ghritkumari

Skin Issues: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions. “You can apply it to treat facial issues such as pigmentation, pimples, sunburn, or other similar skin problems. You won’t need to use expensive creams, lotions, or other cosmetics. It is highly effective.” It treats cracked heels. Apply aloe vera to reduce dryness and get a glow. Use the gel as is on the skin, or add honey to use as a face pack.

Hair: Use it on the hair and scalp to soften the hair, reduce dandruff or scalp irritation, reduce hair fall and add moisture. Apply directly to the hair or scalp, or mix it with coconut oil for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Benefits for Body: You can add aloe vera to smoothies, juices, salad dressing, and even dips. Use it to treat oral issues such as mouth sores. Just apply a small amount either outside or in the mouth near the sores and then remove it.

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Patanjali uses aloe vera or ghritkumari in its ayurvedic products. Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel (60 Ml and 150 Ml) reduces pimples and wrinkles, gives a glow, repairs and nourishes damaged skin, and deals with skin issues like burns, wounds, dark spots, and sun damage. It also treats hair fall and dandruff.

Patanjali Aloevera Kanti Body Cleanser (45 Gms, 47 Gms, 75 Gms and 150 Gms) cleans the skin and leaves it refreshed, glowing and nourished. It removes dryness, strengthens the skin cells, and keeps the skin healthy. It contains ingredients like aloe vera, neem, tulsi, turmeric, giloy, and manjistha.

Or wash your hair with Patanjali Kesh Kanti Aloe Vera Hair Cleanser (180 ml and 450 ml). Its mild formulation deeply conditions and nourishes the hair and scalp while strengthening it. It contains aloe vera, tulsi, brahmi, amla, mehndi, shikakai, turmeric, giloy, etc.

For skin care, the Patanjali Aloe Vera Neem Cucumber Face Pack (60 Gms) works well. It has aloe vera, neem, Multani mitti, and cucumber. It lowers pimples and excess oil, clears pores, gives the skin a glow, and softens, heals and nourishes the skin.

Consume Patanjali Aloe Vera Juice with Fibre (500 Ml and 100 Ml), as it contains all the aloe nutrients to boost digestion and skin health, treat constipation, and provide immunity. To improve immunity naturally, opt for Patanjali Amla-Aloevera with Wheatgrass Juice (500 ml). For morning breakfast, have Patanjali Aloevera Mixed Fruit Jam (500 Gms) as it has aloe vera and fruits like guava, apple, pineapple and papaya.

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Patanjali Dant Kanti Aloevera Gel Toothpaste (80 Gms) protects the teeth and gums, gives them a long life, and deals with issues like pyorrhoea, bleeding and swollen gums. It has aloe vera, mint, clove, cinnamon, tulsi, mulethi, neem, meswak, ajwain, etc. Patanjali Aloevera Hand Wash (200 Ml, 250 Ml, 675 Ml and 750 Ml) cleans hands and leaves them soft. It also removes germs. It has aloe vera, mint, tulsi, neem, and tea tree.

Aloe vera, or ghritkumari, is an excellent yet affordable ayurvedic versatile herb. Listen to Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and use it in various ways along with Patanjali products.