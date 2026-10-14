Global Handwashing Day 2026: What Ayurveda Says About Everyday Hand Hygiene

The little habits around cleanliness go a long way to keep you healthy. One such practice is washing hands. October 15 is ‘Global Handwashing Day', which promotes handwashing for good health. Now know how handwashing maintains your health, the ayurvedic tips for washing hands, and the useful Patanjali products for the same.

How Handwashing Maintains Health

Ayurveda considers washing your hands as a part of one’s dinacharya, or daily ritual, as it helps stop diseases or infections while maintaining doshas. Dirty hands with filth compromise immunity and overall health.

Regular hand washing removes the dirt. Regular hand washing also doesn’t pollute the senses organs. It prevents the spread of germs. You don’t pollute food while cooking or handling it with clean hands. Clean hands keep your surroundings overall clean.

Now understand some basic hand washing tips suggested by ayurveda along with the useful Patanjali products that can help in the same.

Simple Ayurvedic Tips for Good Handwashing

Ingredients: Many ayurvedic herbs and spices have antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that clean and soothe the hands. Use handwashes with ingredients such as turmeric, neem, aloe vera, tulsi, ginger, and lemon. A hand Wash with a natural base like coconut oil, argan oil and sandalwood nourishes the skin.

Methods: Firstly, ensure the water used is clean and at room temperature or lukewarm so that the hands’ natural oils don’t get stripped away. If handling harsh chemicals, agents or detergents, use gloves. The handwashing steps should be: making the hands wet, lathering them completely for a few minutes, then rinsing off the soap, and drying with a clean napkin or tissue paper.

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Advice: Frequent handwashing dries the hands. So, use a good hand cream frequently to treat the dryness. Keep your nails short and clean. Use ayurvedic hand masks or cuticle oils to keep the hands soft and healthy. When hand soap is unavailable, use an alcohol-based sanitiser to keep your hands clean.

Patanjali offers handwashing products with ayurvedic ingredients. Patanjali Herbal Hand Wash (Anti-Bacterial) (200 Ml, 250 Ml, 675 Ml, 750 Ml, 1 Ltr and 1.35 Ltr) has a blend of neem and tulsi. It helps fight and kill germs, cleanse and moisturise, fight infections and irritants, keep hands clean and sterile, and leaves a good fragrance.

Or use Patanjali Aloevera Hand Wash (200 Ml, 250 Ml and 675 Ml) for a gentle yet effective hand-cleaning. This gel-based wash cleanses and moisturises, treats dryness and roughness, and protects from germs. It has aloe vera, mint, neem, tulsi, tea tree oil, etc.

Use Patanjali Saundarya Coconut Nourishing Cream (50 Gms) as a hand cream too. This dermatologically tested cream maintains the skin’s elasticity and flexibility, stops dryness, roughness, dullness and flakiness, keeps moisture level intact, and leaves it smooth, healthy and even-toned. It has oils like coconut, olive and argan, aloe vera, cucumber, revand chini, glycerine, etc.

On Global Handwashing Day on October 15, keep your hands clean with the right ayurvedic advice for washing hands. Use Patanjali’s products for the same.