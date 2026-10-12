Ayurveda Guide To Anjeer: 5 Traditional Remedies Using Figs For Everyday Wellness

An essential fruit in Ayurveda is the fig, or anjeer, in fresh or dried form. It is used to treat health issues. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, mentions its medicinal properties, Ayurvedic remedies for various health troubles, and the relevant Patanjali offerings.

Medicinal Properties of Anjeer or Fig

The high fibre in anjeer, or fig, boosts digestion and acts as a natural laxative that improves gut health and treats constipation. It is also rich in antioxidants and potassium, which help manage blood pressure and support heart health. Eat figs to manage blood sugar levels with their natural sugar and, in small amounts, to regulate metabolism. It contains calcium, magnesium, and potassium that preserve bone health and density. It also has antifungal, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “Ayurveda considers the fruit to have a cooling effect. Based on experience, consuming dried figs directly without soaking causes a slightly ‘hot’ effect on the body. However, soaking dried figs for four to five hours makes them fresh; consuming them then provides a cooling effect.” Now learn the different fig (anjeer) Ayurvedic remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji and the useful Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Remedies Using Anjeer or Fig

To Combat Weakness and Emaciation: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “Figs are highly beneficial and effective for those who are weak, underweight, or experience a sense of debility. Soak three or four figs in water overnight. In the morning, chew them slowly. While dried figs are readily available in the market, fresh figs are even better; fresh figs do not require soaking. Including two or three figs with your morning breakfast alongside sprouted grains or fruits is an excellent choice, as it significantly boosts your nutritional intake.”

For Fatigue and Anxiety: Acharya Balkrishnaji considers figs as highly effective for those suffering from nervous or sexual weakness. “Consume them by slowly cooking three or four figs in milk. It is beneficial for nervousness, nervous weakness, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, anxiety, or general lethargy and fatigue.”

Decoction for Cough: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests brewing a decoction from dried figs that cures cough well. “If you make a decoction using one dried fig, a little mulethi, and a few tulsi leaves, you get a drink that tastes pleasant. You can adjust the dosage based on the severity of the cough and the person’s age. Figs possess potent healing properties for cough-related ailments and are suitable for those suffering from respiratory issues or taking medication for breathing problems.”

For swollen feet: “If someone is suffering from swollen or painful feet, gently warming fig leaves and binding them over the affected area provides relief; it is highly beneficial,” mentions Acharya Balkrishnaji.

Weakness in Women: Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “This remedy is extremely useful for women who experience weakness, pelvic pain, leucorrhoea, or irregular menstrual cycles. Add two or three figs to about 10 grams of an herbal decoction. If available, include two or three grams of root bark as well. Boil two or three dried figs in the decoction for a single serving, then mash them thoroughly, strain the mixture, and drink it. Women will find relief from their ailments quickly.”

Patanjali offers premium anjeer or fig products. Patanjali Fig (Anjeer) (250 Gms) is low in calories but rich in health benefits. It contains antioxidant flavonoids like carotenes, lutein, tannins, chlorogenic acids, and vitamins A, E, and K, and minerals like zinc, manganese, magnesium, and iron. Eat to maintain sugar levels, avoid constipation, support weight loss, boost heart health, and keep bones healthy.

For good health, eat anjeer or figs regularly, and follow Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, for related ayurvedic remedies. Also get Patanjali’s fig product.