World Mental Health Day: Ayurveda’s Guide To Mind Wellness

The trying times are putting pressure on the mind. Mental health issues are rising compared to before. There is also growing awareness of the importance of mental health. World Mental Health Day on October 10 focuses on creating understanding about mental ailments. Let us talk about myths and facts around mental health, ayurvedic ways to keep the mind healthy despite issues, and useful Patanjali products.

Myths and Facts about Mental Health

A major myth is that it affects only weak people or is a mark of weakness. The truth is, it is a medical issue involving brain harmony, genes, and other factors. Another myth is that treatment is only for serious issues. In reality, treatment at any stage helps in recovery.

Many also think mental issues are permanent. But early action helps recovery. Many consider such patients as dangerous or violent. However, they are often victims of crimes. Inability to speak about their issues and misconceptions make people wary of them.

In Ayurveda, mental illnesses occur when Rajas (anger or overactivity) or Tamas (depression or fog) take over Sattva (peace and balance). It also happens when Vata affects the nervous system, or its aggravation causes anxiety or fear.

We need to remove myths about mental illness and opt for ayurvedic ways to manage mental health. Here are some tips along with the right Patanjali products to use.

Ayurvedic Methods to Keep Mental Health Optimum

Lifestyle Choices: Rising early and sleeping on time calms the mind. Of course, eight hours of sleep helps too. Include exercise routines to reduce the issues. Limit digital usage, as it increases sensory burden and mental tiredness. Daily meditation calms the mind, lowers stress, and increases focus. Ayurvedic therapies such as abhyanga and shirodhara relax the mind while boosting nervous system health.

Herbal Choices: Ayurvedic herbs maintain good mental health while dealing with related issues. Include herbs such as ashwagandha, brahmi, sandalwood, shankhapushpi, and jatamansi to lower stress and boost cognitive function.

Dietary Choices: Consume seasonal food and stay hydrated to remove toxins. Healthy fats such as ghee and food with high levels of omega-3 fats are good for brain health. Tailoring your diet as per your dosha keeps your health good and helps you deal with mental illnesses.

Patanjali offers ayurvedic products to manage your mental health. Use Divya Memorygrit Tablet (14 Gms) to boost brain health and memory, and cognitive functioning, get relief from stress and anxiety and treat mental fatigue. It has ingredients like brahmi, fennel, ashwagandha, shankhapushpi, and jatamansi.

Divya Jyotishmati Taila (Virgin) (60 Ml and 150 Ml) is an herbal oil good for cognitive working and boosting nerve health, memory, intelligence and mental attentiveness, while also nourishing hair and treating skin issues. It contains essential Ayurvedic ingredients.

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Divya Ashwagandha Churna (100 Gms) improves brain function, wellness and focus, lowers stress levels, provides energy and immunity, and boosts good sleep. Patanjali Walnut Kernels (250 Gms) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins and helps with brain functioning, along helping with heart and overall well-being. Patanjali Roghan Badam Shirin (60 Ml and 150 Ml) has the power of almonds to boost brain and overall health and fitness.

This World Mental Health Day on October 10, know the facts about mental illnesses. Follow ayurveda and Patanjali products to boost the mind’s health.