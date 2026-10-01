World Vegetarian Day 2026: Ayurveda Guide To Planning Veg Meals According To Your Dosha

Health is threatened by a stressful lifestyle and environmental issues. Vegetarianism is fast becoming a choice for a healthy life. World Vegetarian Day on October 1 promotes making vegetarianism an important part of one’s lifestyle. On this day, know why vegetarianism is the need of the hour, how to plan an vegetarian meal according to dosha, and the Patanjali products useful for these meals.

Why Vegetarianism is Important

Firstly, vegetarianism lowers the risk of chronic ailments, from heart disease to diabetes. It provides essential vitamins, proteins, calcium, fat, amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre for health. It maintains an ideal weight by lowering BMI. You live long since it slows the ageing process. It also avoids adding toxins to your system.

Environmentally, vegetarianism lowers greenhouse gas emissions, reducing global warming and preventing deforestation and forest land loss. It is also free from animal cruelty. Now, know how to plan an ayurvedic meal according to your dosha, along with the right Patanjali products to use.

Planning a Vegetarian Meal as Per Dosha

Pitta Dosha: This dosha has fire in its core. Meals must cool Pitta’s hot and sharp nature. Favourable meals include cool or slightly warm ones that are astringent, bitter, sweet, and cooling. Opt for sweet or bitter vegetables, leafy green vegetables, mushrooms, peas, potatoes, sprouts, chickpeas, soya beans, black gram, arhar dal, coconut oil, bananas, cherries, figs, mangoes, plums, oats, barley, wheat, ghee, etc. Since spices provide heat, use such spices slightly, like cinnamon, fennel, mint, cumin, coriander seeds, and cardamom. Avoid garlic, too-spicy chillies, tomatoes, and brinjal. Patanjali Unpolished Chhole (Kabuli Chana) (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a nutritious choice, since it has nutrients, protein, and natural taste and flavour. Patanjali Fennel Whole (10 Gms) adds a distinct flavour and aroma to meals.

Vata Dosha: This dosha requires a warm, grounded, and nutritious meal with a little oil to deal with its dry and cold qualities. Include ingredients such as beets, carrots, garlic, onions, cabbage, cauliflower, brinjal, green peppers, tomatoes, apricots, bananas, fresh figs, lemons, grapes, papaya, oranges, cooked rice, dairy, chickpeas, pink lentils, moong beans, black beans, kidney beans, and almonds. Opt for spices in moderate amounts like fenugreek, turmeric, and saffron. Stay away from raw food and cold drinks or cereals. Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Chilka (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a natural and healthier option complete with natural nutrients and taste. Patanjali Fig (Anjeer) (250 Gms) is a healthy sweet option filled with antioxidants, flavonoids, minerals like zinc, magnesium, manganese and iron, and nutrients.

Kapha Dosha: This dosha needs food that is warm, dry, boosting, and light to deal with its lethargic and heavy nature. Select ingredients like cabbage, cauliflower, garlic, leafy vegetables, lady finger, onions, spinach, sprouts, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, apples, pears, pomegranates, dry fruits, barley, rye, buckwheat, kidney beans, and kinds of spices. Avoid heavy oils or dairy, too much sweetness, and anything cold. Patanjali Kuttu Atta (500 g) is a naturally gluten-free atta made from the best quality buckwheat grains. They are rich in phosphorus, vitamin B1, and dietary fibre. Or choose Patanjali Unpolished Rajma (Sharmili) (500 Gms and 1 Kg). These unpolished options are rich in protein, nutrients, taste, and flavour.

Celebrate World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by making vegetarian meals part of your life as per your dosha. And Patanjali products offer the right options for the same.