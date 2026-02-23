Allu Arjun Hosts Pre-Wedding Party For Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy; Duo Dazzles In Bejewelled Black Looks

Wedding festivities are in full swing in the Allu household, and the celebrations have officially begun with sparkle, style and star power. Just days before Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy tie the knot, superstar brother Allu Arjun threw an intimate yet lavish pre-wedding bash at his private farmhouse in Hyderabad. With close friends and family in attendance, including Ram Charan, the evening was all about love, laughter and head-turning fashion moments.

Nayanika Reddy's bejewelled black moment

For the glamorous night, bride-to-be Nayanika made a striking statement in a black mini dress by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. The outfit featured a sheer bodice intricately adorned with black and bronze sequins that shimmered under the lights.

She kept her accessories minimal with diamond studs, delicate rings and sleek pointed heels. Her beauty look was equally dreamy with luminous dewy skin, softly flushed cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips. A sleek, pushed-back high ponytail added a sharp, modern finish to the dazzling outfit.

Allu Sirish’s coordinated cool

Matching her monochrome mood, Allu opted for a sleek all-black ensemble. The actor wore an open-front jacket detailed with intricate geometric embroidery, layered over a deep V-neck top and tailored trousers. A subtle silver chain added edge, while classic loafers rounded off the look.

About their wedding

As per media reports, Allu and Nayanika are set to tie the knot on March 6, 2026, a date that holds sentimental value for the family, as it is also the wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha. The couple dated for two years before getting engaged on October 31, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.