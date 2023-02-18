All you need to know about hyaluronic acid, benefits, usage, and more

If there’s one skin-care ingredient that puts you in the fast lane to hydrated skin, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA). You’ll find it as an active ingredient in seemingly every skin-care product category under the sun — serums, cleansers, moisturisers, and more. There’s a reason it’s ubiquitous: Not only does hyaluronic acid do a killer job when it comes to moisturising the skin, but it also minimises signs of ageing, since plump, hydrated skin makes fine lines and wrinkles less visible.

What is hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is naturally produced by our body and found in eyes and joints. It lubricates the joints and other tissues in the body. However, at times, due to certain weather conditions or skin types, we need external help. It deeply hydrates your skin and also stimulates collagen production. HA disperses moisture to the deepest level of our skin cells, magnifies hydration levels, brightens skin tone and also aids healing of wounds.

Benefits

Your naturally skin makes HA and contains over 50% of the acid found in your body. Providing your skin with a backup with something it knows how to use is the perfect approach to great skincare. Here are some benefits:

It’s sensitive skin-friendly

Is a powerful skin hydrator

Can help re-seal your skin barrier and help your skin to heal and repair

Has the potential to maximise the penetration of other skincare actives, especially the anti-ageing ones as it can hold other skincare ingredients closer to your skin for longer (in the HA matrix)

Can keep skin firm and plump

Acts as an antioxidant

Resolves roughness

Increases your skin’s ability to bounce back

When to use it

Because of its humectant properties, it can be used in different skin types – from sensitive skin, dull and dry skin to acne-prone and ageing skin with fine lines and wrinkles

Since it retains lipid barriers of skin and wound healing properties it is useful in skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, post-procedures like cO2 Fractional laser, chemical peels, lasers, and several others

It used as an antioxidant and an anti-ageing agent after botox and fillers to maintain results and to heal lines and wrinkles

It can be used both in the morning (to give additional moisture throughout the day) and in the evening (to replenish the moisture lost during the day).

How safe is it?

It depends on which HA are you using. High molecular and medium molecular HA are safer. Low molecular weight HA can be harmful and can be pro-ageing causing inflammation and damage to collagen.

Hyaluronic acid for hair

While HA is known for its great moisturising properties for the skin, it’s also a key ingredient in nourishing your hair and scalp. Adding HA products to your hair care routine can provide much-needed moisture to dry or damaged strands, leaving them smoother, shinier, and more manageable.

Whether it’s a shampoo and conditioner system or a scalp moisturiser formulated with the ingredient, there are so many ways to add HA to your hair care routine. If you are planning to include HA in your hair care routine, find products specifically formulated for hair.

It can be used in different formulations like shampoos, a primer for hair, post-hair colouring creams, hair masks, and more. It helps in hydration, strengthening and reducing breakage of hair.

How to use hyaluronic serums

Step 1: Wash your face using your regular cleanser

Step 2: Apply a toner or facial mist. Do not pat dry. If you prefer not to use a toner, spritz your face with some water

Step 3: Gently apply your HA serum onto your damp face (more on this below)

Step 4: Apply moisturiser to seal the moisture

Step 5: Follow with your preferred eye cream

Step 6: Apply a sunscreen and allow to dry

Step 7: You’re ready to start applying your makeup

Note: HA should be applied on damp skin and not dry to avoid reverse effect. HA is a magnet for moisture and if your skin is dry, it will grasp any moisture it can find from the deeper layers of the skin to hydrate the surface. If HA comes into contact with water first, this will not happen. Instead you’ll be left with skin that is hydrated, smoothed and plump.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)

