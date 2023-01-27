7 effective tips to deal with hair fall in winter

It's not surprising to notice that you're losing more hair in the bath than usual as winter approaches. The hair loss you're likely to experience throughout the winter is cyclical telogen effluvium, which is dependent on the changing seasons.

Winter hair loss is primarily brought on by the dry outside air, which dehydrates the scalp by sucking out all of its moisture. Dry hair and a dry scalp together can cause breakage, thinning, and hair loss. Dandruff, which causes your head to itch, is another consequence of a dry scalp. In the winter, this can significantly increase hair loss when combined with dry air. Here are a few hair care tips that can help you battle winter hair fall:

1. Oil your hair twice a week

In the winter, olive oil and almond oil are excellent hair oils because they give your hair and scalp the essential vitamins and fatty acids they need to fend off the cold. You can also use jojoba oil.

2. Hair Product

Utilising a hair product line that is loaded with high-quality components, strengthens your hair, and always prevents hair loss.



3. Avoid heat styling

It's better to let your hair air dry. Your hair loses moisture when you blow dry, which increases the risk of breaking. Drying without heat keeps your hair healthy and lustrous. Heat styling exacerbates the problem and dries out your hair's strands, which are already delicate in the colder months.

4. Don't go outdoors with wet hair

Compared to dry hair, wet hair is more susceptible to harm. With a moist head while walking outside in the winter, your hair might freeze and break. Although air drying is preferred, it's preferable to blow dry your hair rather than venture outside with wet hair.



5. Keep your hair hydrated

For winter hair care, moisture retention is key. To restore moisture and counteract the effects of hot styling tools, interior heating, and chilly winter winds, use a leave-in conditioner once per week. When your hair is exposed to chilly weather, static hair is frequently the result. Using a leave-in conditioner to keep hair moisturised will help protect it.



6. Don't overwash

Your hair will lose the natural oils that keep it nourished and preserved if you overwash it. The winter is particularly bad because we need those oils so greatly. Consider prolonging the interval between washes as much as you can. Try every three days if your hair is still really dry. Utilising dry shampoo is another approach to help prolong the interval between washes.



7. Eat a healthy diet

Inadequate diets that lack the vitamins, minerals, and other elements essential for healthy hair might result in hair loss. While vitamins A and E encourage healthy sebum production in the scalp and increase blood flow to the hair follicles, vitamin B helps to preserve the health of the hair. Nutritional deficiencies and a bad diet limit your body's ability to produce new hair follicles. For the duration of the colder months, make sure you consume adequate protein and vegetables.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)

