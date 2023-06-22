 All About The 7.5 Carat Green Diamond PM Modi Gifted First Lady Jill Biden
The First Lady received an elegant lab-grown green diamond from the Indian PM during the State Dinner at the White House.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
On Wednesday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US tour met US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Indian PM exchanged gifts with them. What did he present? A sandalwood box specially handcrafted from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka was gifted to the President while the lady received an elegant lab-grown green diamond during the State Dinner at the White House.

The Gifted Diamond Was 7.5 Carat; All You Need To About It

  • The gift wasn't an ordinary piece of the precious stone, but a lab-grown one

  • It is stated that the diamond is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like Solar and wind power were used in its making

  • It comes as a lustrous 7.5-carat green diamond which makes a perfect gift to royal settings

  • The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds' chemical and optical properties

  • Diamond wasn't given alone but along with paper mache -- box in which the green diamond is placed and traditionally called the 'Kar-e-Kalamdani' of Kashmir

  • Kashmir's exquisite Papier mache involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs

  • Sakthsazi refers to the mould making, traditionally done by the Sunni Muslim craftspersons – sakhtasaz – located in Naupura

  • Naqqashi is a painting, traditionally done by Shia Muslim craftspersons – naqqash – in areas of Srinagar

