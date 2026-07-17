Alia Bhatt's Fitness Trainer Reveals Her Intense Workout Session | Watch Video To See How She Keeps Her Power Mom Mode On |

Alia Bhatt continues to prove that consistency and dedication are the secrets behind her enviable fitness. The Alpha star, who is also mom to three-year-old Raha Kapoor, has impressed fans with her incredible transformation post-pregnancy. From performing action-packed sequences in Jigra to continuing it in Alpha, the actress has embraced a rigorous fitness routine that reflects her athletic side like never before.

Giving fans a glimpse into her training sessions, celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney recently shared an unseen workout video featuring Alia. The clip showcases the actress taking on a demanding lower-body exercise with remarkable determination and strength.

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In the video, Karan is can be seen demonstrating the exercise before Alia steps in to perform it flawlessly. The actress is seen doing a unique rope-assisted squat variation, an intense functional movement that requires balance, stability, core engagement and lower-body strength. She powers through each repetition, perfectly living up to her "Power Mom" persona.

Dressed in a stylish athletic look, Alia wears a halter-neck crop top from the Alpha merchandise collection, paired with sleek black shorts. She completes her gym ensemble with her hair neatly tied into a bun, keeping the look practical yet effortlessly chic for the high-intensity workout.

The video has once again highlighted the discipline behind Alia's fitness journey. Whether she's preparing for physically demanding film roles or balancing motherhood with a busy work schedule, the actress continues to inspire fans with her commitment to health and strength.