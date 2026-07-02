Alia Bhatt Poses With 'OG Alpha' 97-Year-Old Nani; 4 Generations In One Frame | Picture Inside | Instagram @sonirazdan

As Alpha gears up for its theatrical release this Friday, July 3, Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, treated fans to a heartwarming family photograph that perfectly matched the film's title. Sharing a rare picture featuring four generations of women from the Bhatt-Razdan family, Soni introduced her 97-year-old mother as the family's original "Alpha."

The touching photograph shows Alia's grandmother resting comfortably in bed, with Soni Razdan seated beside her. Alia Bhatt is seen holding daughter Raha in her lap, while Shaheen Bhatt and another family member stand behind them, making it a beautiful portrait of four generations together.

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Sharing the picture on Instagram, Soni wrote, "One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame!" She went on to introduce her mother, saying, "Alia’s Nani who is all of 97 years young. No it’s not her birthday today, but on the eve of her granddaughter’s release she wanted to wish her this way."

Soni also reflected on her mother's remarkable life journey, revealing how she survived one of history's darkest chapters. "My mother escaped Nazi Germany when she was just 6 years old. Although German and not Jewish, they had to run because my grandfather was a brave man and went openly against Hitler."

Recalling the hardships her family endured, she added, "After a few years in Czechoslovakia, enduring many a hardship, she and her family landed up in the UK, escaping on a Jewish kinder transport train. The trials she faced were many."

Soni further shared how her mother eventually found a new beginning in India. "Then she met and married NN Razdan and finally started a new life in India."

Drawing a parallel between her mother's resilience and the title of Alia's upcoming film, Soni concluded with a heartfelt tribute: "Alpha women exist in many different ways. They’re all around us. But ultimately I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women."