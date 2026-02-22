Alia Bhatt Takes Over BAFTA Awards 2026 Red Carpet In Custom Gucci Metallic Dress

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt made her first BAFTA Awards 2026 red-carpet appearance on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The actress grabbed eyeballs on the red-carpet in a shimmering silver dress custom-made by Gucci.
Take a look:
Taking cues from Hollywood icon Marily Monroe, Alia's halter-neck ensemble featured a figure-hugging silhouette, bold cuts on the sides and was decked up in intricate silver sequins. The actress added couture drama with a white furry coat.
For the accessories, she donned a pair of dangling silver earrings and diamond rings. Her makeup was equally glowing withe hair styled in a middle-parted soft waves.
