Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with clinical anxiety. On Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show "What Women Want," the 'Jigra' fame opened up about her experience with anxiety disorder. During the conversation, Alia stated, "I do have anxiety. I am clinically diagnosed with anxiety, so every moment for me is anxious."

Check out the video here:

What is Anxiety Disorder?

Anxiety disorder is a mental health condition where individuals worry excessively or fear about everyday situations. Unlike normal anxiety, which is a temporary response to stress, anxiety disorder involves prolonged, overwhelming feelings of unease that can disrupt daily activities.

There are various types of anxiety disorders, including generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and specific phobias.

Signs and Symptoms of Anxiety

While many people experience anxiety every day in their lives, it often goes unnoticed in the name of being "normal." However, these seemingly normal actions can be signs of an anxiety disorder. Here are common anxiety signs and symptoms you should watch out for:

Feeling restless and nervous

Having a sense of danger or a panic attack

Increase in heart rate

Rapidly breathing

Sweating and trembling

Tired or feeling weak

Struggling with sleep

Trouble focusing on anything

Experiencing stomach or digestive issues

Struggling to manage or control worry

Feeling the need to avoid situations that cause anxiety

Read Also Having An Anxiety attack? 7 Steps to Recognise And Deal With It

When to seek professional help?

It is extremely important to understand that ignoring anxiety signs and not treating them can lead to long-term effects on mental and physical health. Below are the signs when you need to see a doctor or seek professional help:

If your anxiety is overwhelming and affecting your work, relationships, or daily life, you need professional help.

If you find it hard to control your fear or worry, and it's distressing.

If you often feel depressed, misuse alcohol or drugs, or have other mental health issues alongside anxiety, it is a sign that you need to seek expert guidance.

If you believe your anxiety may be related to a physical health condition.

If you have thoughts of suicide or harmful behaviour, seek emergency help immediately.