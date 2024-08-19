Having An Anxiety attack? 7 Steps to Recognise And Deal With It

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 19, 2024
An anxiety attack always comes annanounced, making you vulnerable and scared for your life. If you not recognise it as an anxiety attack, you might think you're having a heart attack
All images from Canva
Anxiety attacks can be caused due to various reasons. Stress, drug withdrawl, trauma, fear etc. It is important to know the signs so that you can either help yopurself or someone in need
Symptoms of an anxiety attack include a rapid heartbeat, sweating, shaking, dizziness, and trouble breathing. Here are a few steps that can help manage an anxiety attack and make you feel better
Focus on slow, deep breaths. Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four, hold for a count of four, and exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of four. This can help calm your nervous system
Use grounding techniques like the 5-4-3-2-1 method: Identify five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. This helps bring your focus back to the present moment
Remind yourself that you are safe and that the anxiety will pass. Repeat affirmations like, “This is temporary,” or “I can handle this"
Do something that relaxes you, such as listening to soothing music, taking a warm bath, or practicing yoga or meditation
Avoid caffeine, alcohol, or other stimulants during an anxiety attack, as they can exacerbate symptoms
Share your feelings with a trusted friend, family member, or therapist. Sometimes, talking about your anxiety can helps reduce its intensity