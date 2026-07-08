Alia Bhatt Graces Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception In ₹1.30 Lakh Banarasi Silk Lehenga

Alia Bhatt at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception | Instagram

Wedding celebrations at the Kapoor household ended on a glamorous note as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded cocktail reception in Mumbai on July 7. While the newlyweds were naturally the centre of attention, Bollywood's biggest names arrived dressed to impress. Among them, Alia Bhatt stunned in a contemporary Banarasi silk ensemble that was equal parts elegant and minimal.

Alia Bhatt's modern Banarasi moment

For the reception, Alia skipped the conventional saree and instead opted for Anita Dongre's Masara handwoven Banarasi silk skirt set, a contemporary take on festive Indian dressing. The outfit featured a luxurious forest-green Banarasi silk fabric woven with intricate gold brocade motifs that lent it a regal finish.

Instead of a traditional blouse, the Alpha star wore a chic bralette-inspired top with a deep scoop neckline, pairing it with a voluminous high-waisted skirt that gracefully flowed to the floor. The actress paired the look with a matching green dupatta, softly draped around her arms, allowing the rich weave and intricate detailing of the outfit to remain in focus.

According to the designer's official website, the ensemble, excluding the dupatta, is priced at ₹1.3 lakh.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Khushi Nimbalkar, Alia embraced the less-is-more philosophy. She accessorised the look with a pair of traditional dangling earrings and a handful of statement rings, keeping the jewellery refined without overwhelming the outfit.

Her beauty look followed the same understated elegance. Glowing, dewy skin, softly flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and nude lips created a fresh finish, while her centre-parted loose waves added effortless charm to the festive appearance.

Anshula Kapoor's star-studded reception

The reception brought together the Kapoor family and several familiar faces from the film industry. Family members including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor joined the celebrations.

The guest list also included Bobby Deol, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and several other celebrities, making the evening one of the most glamorous Bollywood gatherings of the season.