'Aise Paap Nahi Jayenge': Ranveer Allahbadia Participates In Jagannath Rath Yatra At Puri; Netizens React | Instagram @beerbiceps

As the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 commenced on July 16 in Puri, Odisha, lakhs of devotees from across India and around the world gathered to witness one of Hinduism's most revered festivals. Among those seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath was popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who was seen taking part in the annual festivities ahead of the main procession.

Several videos and photographs of Ranveer from Puri have now gone viral on social media. The content creator was seen joining fellow devotees in pulling the sacred wooden chariot dedicated to Lord Jagannath during what appeared to be the trial Rath Yatra conducted a day before the main event. The rehearsal is traditionally held to assess security arrangements, crowd management and the smooth execution of the grand procession.

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Dressed in traditional attire, Ranveer participated in the religious ceremony alongside hundreds of devotees, chanting prayers and helping pull the massive chariot through the streets of Puri.

The YouTuber also offered his followers a glimpse into his spiritual journey through a series of Instagram Stories. In one image, he was seen pulling the chariot while immersed in devotion, captioning it simply with "haribol". Another photograph showed him posing with the iconic Jagannath Temple in the background. Sharing the moment, he wrote, "Jai Jagannath! Blessed to be with him here during the Rath Yatra."

Ranveer Allahbadia Participates In Jagannath Rath Yatra |

While many appreciated his participation in the sacred festival, the viral visuals also triggered mixed reactions online. A section of social media users linked his visit to the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, with some trolling him through comments such as, "aise paap nahi dhulenge."

Despite the criticism, Ranveer's presence at the Jagannath Rath Yatra has sparked widespread online discussion, with his spiritual visit becoming one of the most talked-about moments of this year's celebrations.