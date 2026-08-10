Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s Candid Dance Video Goes Viral; Senior Officer Seen Grooving To 3 Idiots Track | WATCH |

A rather unexpected side of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has caught the internet's attention after a video showing the senior Indian Air Force officer dancing to a popular Bollywood track surfaced online. The candid clip has quickly made its way across social media, with users surprised to see the Air Chief Marshal letting his guard down and enjoying a relaxed moment away from his official uniform.

In the video, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh can be seen dressed in casual sportswear, dancing alongside his group of younger companions. The setting appears to be connected to a sporting or fitness activity, although the exact occasion and location of the video have not been independently confirmed.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The senior officer appears completely at ease as he joins the group in dancing to a popular track from the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots. His relaxed moves and cheerful vibe have offered social media users a glimpse of a much more informal side of the officer, who is usually seen in his official uniform and formal engagements.

The video has now sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens sharing their surprise and appreciation for the candid moment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user wrote, "Nothing but boys after firing Brahmos and destroying enemy hideouts."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "Men after bombing airbases of nuclear armed country."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user commented, "First in my bloodline to watch Air Chief Marshal to have fun like this."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user quipped, "He is a rock star."