AI Says: Why Are Marigold Flowers Used For Festivities In India?

Marigold flowers (known locally as genda phool) are a staple of festive decorations, weddings, and religious ceremonies across India. Their widespread use comes down to a rich blend of cultural symbolism, practical benefits, and traditional beliefs.

Significance

Symbol of Auspiciousness (Shubh): Marigolds are deeply associated with purity, positivity, and new beginnings. In Hinduism, they are dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth and prosperity) and Lord Ganesha, making them essential for welcoming divine energy during festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and weddings.

The "Sun" and Bright Energy: Their vibrant yellow, orange, and red hues represent the sun—symbolizing light, warmth, energy, and the triumph of light over darkness.

The Indestructible Flower: Unlike many other flowers that wilt quickly or drop their petals individually, marigolds retain their shape and colour for a long time. In traditional symbolism, this represents eternal devotion and resilience.

The Metaphor of the Thousand Petals: In traditional lore, the marigold is often associated with spiritual evolution and divine manifestation. According to some folk beliefs and regional interpretations, the compact, tightly clustered petals of the marigold represent a microcosm of creation—symbolizing how many parts come together as one unified, vibrant whole.

Benefits

Long before modern air conditioning, pest control, or chemical preservatives, marigolds served vital functional purposes during large gatherings:

Natural Insect Repellent: Marigolds contain natural compounds (like pyrethrum and pungent essential oils) that act as a deterrent for mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. Hanging strings of marigold flowers around doorways and windows helped keep festive homes pest-free.

Air Fresheners and Disinfectants: Their strong, earthy aroma naturally deodorized crowded rooms and large gathering spaces during celebrations. Additionally, marigolds have mild antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, and they were sometimes used in traditional medicine to help heal minor cuts or ward off infections.

Accessibility

Year-Round Bloom: Marigolds are hardy plants that grow relatively easily and bloom abundantly across most of India throughout the year, regardless of the season.

Affordability: Because they are easy to cultivate in large quantities, marigolds are inexpensive. This made them accessible to everyone—from humble households to large temples—allowing people to adorn their homes lavishly during festivals without heavy expenses.