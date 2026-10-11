AI Says: Plants Have A Secret Social Life—Here’s How They Communicate Without Words

Ever wondered what plants do when nobody is watching? They may appear motionless, but beneath their leaves and underground, a lot is happening. Plants may not have WhatsApp groups, but they have their own ways of exchanging information.

Original Wood Wide Web

Many plants partner with fungi called mycorrhizae, whose thread-like structures connect with roots and help plants absorb nutrients. These networks can also facilitate the movement of chemical signals between plants. Scientists are still investigating how significant these connections are in nature.

When a plant cries, ‘Help!’

When attacked by insects, some plants release airborne chemicals. Nearby plants may detect these signals and activate their own defences, preparing for a possible attack. Think of it as a neighbourhood alarm system, with chemistry doing the job of a frantic phone call!

Leafy survival strategy

Some acacia trees respond to grazing animals by producing defensive chemicals in their leaves. Chemical cues can also influence neighbouring plants. Since plants cannot run away from hungry visitors, these natural defences help them survive in a world where being leafy and delicious has its disadvantages.

Nervous system

Touch the leaves of a touch-me-not (Mimosa pudica), and they fold up almost immediately. Plants also transmit electrical and chemical signals through their tissues in response to touch, injury and environmental changes. However, unlike humans, plants do not have brains or nervous systems.

Forest full of whispers

So, do plants talk? Not in the way we do. They do not exchange words or complain about neighbours hogging the sunlight. Yet they can detect signals, respond to their surroundings and sometimes influence the behaviour of nearby plants.

The next time you water your balcony garden or walk through a forest, remember that the green world is anything but passive. Plants are constantly sensing and responding to their environment.

And who knows? While we are busy gossiping about our neighbours, the plants might be having a perfectly good chemical conversation of their own!