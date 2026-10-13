Ahmedabad Female Police Go Undercover In Chaniya Choli For Garba Night In Gujarat: Know All About The 'SHE Team'

Garba nights during Navratri bring Ahmedabad alive with music, dance and packed celebrations. But with large crowds gathering at venues across the city, ensuring women's safety becomes an important part of the festivities. This year, Ahmedabad Police have adopted a distinctive approach to keeping a watch on the celebrations: women police officers are blending into the crowds in traditional chaniya cholis, moving alongside revellers while remaining alert to anyone who may need help.

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Female police officers go undercover in chaniya choli

In a video shared on Ahmedabad Police's official X account, women personnel from the SHE Team can be seen wearing traditional chaniya cholis and mingling with people at Garba venues. They appear to be regular participants enjoying the festivities, but are actually on duty, keeping an eye on the crowd.

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Rather than monitoring the celebrations only from the sidelines, the officers move through the gathering and dance alongside other revellers. Their presence allows them to observe what is happening on the ground and respond if a woman experiences harassment or needs assistance. The initiative aims to identify potential troublemakers and make it easier for women to seek help without having to leave the festivities.

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Meet the Ahmedabad Police’s SHE Team

The SHE Team is a specialised police unit established in Ahmedabad in 2020 to help protect women, children and senior citizens. Its primary focus is to improve safety in public spaces, prevent harassment and respond to situations in which people may be vulnerable or require police assistance.

During Navratri, the team's role becomes particularly important as large numbers of people gather for late-night Garba celebrations. By deploying women officers in plain clothes, the police can remain alert within the crowd while making their presence less conspicuous.

Ahmedabad Police have strengthened their security arrangements for the festival this year, deploying around 300 SHE Team personnel from all 49 police stations for late-night patrolling. The measures are intended to protect women, children, senior citizens and other members of the public attending the celebrations.

Alongside crowd monitoring, the personnel are engaging with young people and encouraging them to discuss concerns rather than limiting their interactions to formal safety instructions. These conversations cover women's and children's safety, cyber fraud and awareness about the dangers of drugs.