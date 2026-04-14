Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna Revives Old Pants & Bralette For Coachella 2026, Turns Into A Boho Shell Ensemble

Alanna Panday at Coachella 2026 | Instagram

The iconic Coachella 2026 is currently underway, and everyone is bringing their absolute best fashion game to the desert. Right in the middle of all that style frenzy, digital creator and sister of Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday, Alanna Panday, proved that sometimes the most memorable looks aren't planned at all. Turning a last-minute fashion hiccup into one of her coolest festival moments yet, she served effortless boho energy with a side of DIY genius at Coachella 2026.

Alanna's Day 2 last-minute look that stole the show

Alanna's second-day outfit wasn't even part of the original plan, but you wouldn't guess it. Leaning into Coachella's free-spirited vibe, she created a dreamy, mermaid-meets-boho ensemble using pieces she already owned. "One of my three outfits didn't make it in time, so this ended up being a last-minute creation," the digital creator revealed on Instagram, adding, "Luckily it's Coachella and you can get away with a chaotic mess."

Alanna donned a 2023 beige bralette adorned with delicate shell accents, paired with sheer, flowy pants featuring soft white lace detailing she has had since 2018. A matching lightweight shrug added movement and a layered feel to the look. But what truly elevated the outfit was her styling game.

Alanna went all out with accessories, featuring a statement shell necklace, multiple shell-adorned belts cinched at the waist, chunky bangles, and gold-toned rings. A pearl-studded bag, oversized sunglasses, and a lace scarf wrapped around her head added that effortless, beachy charm.

Her beauty look stayed true to her signature aesthetic with glowy skin, softly contoured cheeks, mocha-toned eyes, and nude lips. She styled her hair in a relaxed half-up, half-down look, keeping things easy and festival-ready.

Serving classic Coachella energy on Day 1

If Day 2 was all about spontaneity, Day 1 was screaming Coachella couture. Alanna first stepped out in a chocolate brown corset top with tie-up detailing, paired with matching micro shorts. She layered the look with stacks of bracelets, a statement waist belt, and a beaded bag, finishing it off with tinted sunglasses and a scarf.

In another Day 1 outfit, she switched gears with a more glam vibe, wearing a strappy brown top with side tie-ups and flared sequinned pants. Styled with waist chains, bangles, and a beaded choker, the look brought just the right amount of sparkle to the desert.