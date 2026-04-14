₹1.5K For Coffee, ₹27K For Parking: Sky-High Charges To Pay At Coachella 2026 |

The much-awaited Coachella 2026 has officially begun at the Empire Polo Club, drawing thousands of music lovers and celebrities from across the globe. But while the performances and fashion moments are grabbing attention, it’s the staggering prices at the festival that are now going viral online.

A social media post revealing the cost of basic items at the event has left netizens shocked. Even simple food and beverages come with a hefty price tag. A cup of coffee reportedly costs around $17 (approx. ₹1,400–₹1,500), while a slice of pizza is priced at $34 (around ₹2,800). For those craving something indulgent, loaded fries are said to cost $28 (₹2,300), and a luxury snack like nuggets with caviar can go up to $100 (₹8,300).

The expenses don’t stop at food. Festival-goers are also shelling out big bucks for basic amenities and experiences. Parking at the venue is priced at $299 (nearly ₹25,000–₹27,000), while a charging locker costs $89 (around ₹7,400). Last-minute tickets have reportedly surged to $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh), making entry itself a luxury affair.

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Accommodation near the venue is equally extravagant, with nearby house rentals crossing $24,000 (over ₹20 lakh). For those seeking a premium experience, VIP suites combined with artist passes are said to go as high as $40,000 (around ₹33 lakh), turning the festival into an ultra-luxury escape.

As Coachella celebrates its 25th edition this year, it’s clear that the festival has evolved beyond just music, becoming a global cultural phenomenon with a price tag to match. While fans continue to flock for the experience, the viral cost breakdown has sparked a wider conversation online about how expensive the festival has truly become.