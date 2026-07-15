After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit, Erling Haaland Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Girlfriend Isabel Johansen For D&G Fashion Show

Erling Haaland and Isabel Johansen at D&G's Alta Moda fashion show | Image Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana

The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be over for Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian football star isn't slowing down anytime soon. Fresh off Norway's impressive World Cup campaign, Haaland swapped football boots for front-row fashion as he stepped out with girlfriend Isabel Johansen at Dolce & Gabbana's prestigious Alta Moda show in Sicily, Italy.

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Erling Haaland twins with girlfriend Isabel Johansen

At the glamorous evening, Haaland arrived hand-in-hand with Johansen in an impeccably tailored all-white look. The footballer wore a crisp double-breasted blazer featuring structured peak lapels, layered over a matching white shirt with a contemporary cut-out neckline. He paired the jacket with relaxed-fit white trousers, maintaining the monochromatic palette throughout the outfit.

Accessories added just the right amount of contrast. A gold brooch pinned to the lapel elevated the tailoring, while oversized black sunglasses added a touch of celebrity glamour. Completing the look were sleek blue shoes that subtly broke up the sea of white without overpowering the outfit.

Standing beside Haaland, Johansen perfectly complemented his look in a shimmering silver-white evening gown that radiated understated glamour. The floor-length ensemble featured delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that added elegance without overwhelming the intricate craftsmanship. Covered in sparkling embellishments, the gown was finished with cascading crystal fringe.

Rather than piling on accessories, Isabel kept the styling minimal, allowing the couture piece to remain the centre of attention. She wore her hair in a sleek bun while opting for luminous makeup with softly defined eyes, glowing skin and nude-toned lips, creating a refined beauty look that matched the effortless sophistication of her gown.