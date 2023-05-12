After 'Being zombied' dating trend, know about 'Delicate dumping', 'Workout wooing' and other terms |

Love and breakup are parts of relationships but complications, heart breaks and traumatic experience arises when you don't know where you stand in your relationship, your importance to the significant other and to decide whether to stay in a relationship or leave.

These days, there are constantly-evolving dating trends and lingo that takes over social media.

Earlier, we came across getting zombied after singer-songwriter Mariel Darling took to TikTok to share the latest horrifying and toxic dating trend that had gone popular.

For the unversed, if you thought ghosting is pathetic, you certainly need to know about getting zombied. For, it is worse. Here, the person who once ghosted you tries to come back into your life like nothing happened. The person, just like a zombie, rises from the dead and tends to reconnect with you.

There are a few more dating trends and terms that are gaining popularity, so take a look at them:

Delicate Dumping

The new dating trend being talked about on social media is delicate dumping. Being hailed as a cowardly way of dumping, it involves the person being still committed but without being invested in the relationship. The person probably falls out of love with their partner but does not express it to them. Instead, they stop putting in any effort and investing their energy and emotions into the relationship and slowly pave their way out of the relationship without looking like the guilty party similar to the concept followed in recently released romantic comedy movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

Workout Wooing

People nowadays are heading to a gym together and spending their first date. According to a new research conducted by Bumble and Gymshark, one in five (22%) people among Gen Z and millennials have exercised or attended a fitness class on their first date.

Breadcrumbing

Breadcrumbing refers to the act of leading someone on with romantic and flirtatious messages or gestures but with no intention to commit to anything serious. Basically, you just throw around a trail of breadcrumbs (non-committal signals) to keep a person hooked or interested.

The behaviour, however, can be emotionally draining or frustrating for the other person who may hold out hope for something more, only to be repeatedly let down by the other person's lack of genuine interest or commitment.

Benching

You are a little interested in that particular person but also don’t want to date them. Basically, you are on the fence and are not sure about them. So, you keep your options open and continue to date others while also seeing them occasionally.