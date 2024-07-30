Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina Grace The Ramp As Showstoppers At India Couture Week 2024   

India Couture Week 2024 has been a star-studded runway show, with many glamorous celebrities gracing the ramp walk with luxurious ensembles. Day six of the fashion extravaganza saw jaw-dropping collections from ace designers Gaurav Gupta and Jayanti Reddy, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina walking the runway as the showstoppers.

Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina in Gaurav Gupta Couture

The Archies star Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Rains stunned the runway in Gaurav Gupta's newest collection, "Arunodaya." Actress Khushi Kapoor wore a mermaid skirt and an off-shoulder blouse with sleeves paired with a shoulder cape. Her mesmerising sand hue attire was adorned with thousands of crystals, pearls, and zardozi embroidery.

While Khushi looked dazzling in her attire, Vedang Raina's fashion was equally glamorous and timeless. The actor donned a long black velvet jacket featuring intricate refraction embroidery, paired it with matching black trousers.

Gaurav Gupta’s collection, “Arunodaya,” showcases intricate embroidery combining Indian zardozi techniques with lines and colourful embroidery. The colour palette of collection included hues like white, ivory pearl, comet blue, petal pink, mauve, slate, sand, bordeaux, and lava.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Jayanti Reddy's collection

Heeramandi diva Aditi Rao Hydari turned show stopper for Jayanti Reddy's collection, "Evocative Nawabi Canvas." The actress wore a gold sharara set, featuring a long-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline paired with a flared palazzo pant. Oozing a regal charm, she added drama to her look with a giant choker necklace.

Taking inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad, Jayanti Reddy's collection presented over 40 looks of heritage textiles with antique motifs, traditional embroidery, and royal fabrics.