India Couture Week 2024: Jacquelin Fernandez's Black Strapless Gown Steals The Show On The Runway

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 26, 2024
Day 2 of FDCI India Couture Week 2024 kicked off with Rose Room by Isha Jajodia's collection, "Art of Eternity"
All images from FDCI | Instagram
The romantic theme collection is inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, blending classical heritage with modernity in each statement piece
Bollywood actress Jacquelin Fernandez graced the runway as the showstopper for Rose Room's newest collection. She was decked up in a black strapless gown with an exquisite cape
The ensemble was complemented by statement diamond jewellery. Further, for the hair and makeup, she opted for bold red lips with smokey eyes and a sleek bun hairdo
Next, designer Suneet Varma also showcased his new couture collection on day two of the fashion week
The array of stunning attire on the runway featured innovative designs, intricate embellishments and luxurious fabrics
Both collections represented a new wave of trendy fashion with a fusion of timeless elegance and modern contour
